Ram Realty Delivers 310-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Ram Realty Advisors has delivered Wye Junction, a 310-unit apartment community located at 701 Washington St. in Durham. Designed by Cline, the 5.2-acre multifamily project is an adaptive reuse of the former Erwin Oil site that dates back to 1937. The North Carolina-based architectural firm included elements of the former oil distribution facility into the design, including repurposed oil tankers and train trestles.

Wye Junction features more than 7,000 square feet of retail space, a pedestrian plaza and rooftop amenities. Apartments come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, and monthly rental rates range from $1,625 to $4,650, according to Apartments.com. The design-build team included general contractor Thomas Construction Group.