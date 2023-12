DESOTO, TEXAS — RAM Surgical Supplies has signed an 11,799-square-foot industrial lease at Falcon Centre, a 68,098-square-foot complex located in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. Brian Pafford and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, OMO Bros Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Sarah Mitchell of Mote & Associates represented the tenant, which plans to move in on Jan. 1, 2024.