Ramp Signs 66,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Ramp, a provider of automated finance products and services, has signed a 66,000-square-foot office lease in 28-40 W. 23rd St. in Midtown Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The company is relocating to and expanding from a space the Union Square area to the entire second floor of the two-building, 561,000-square-foot complex. Michael Mathias and R.J. Johns of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mac Roos, Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi of Colliers represented the landlord, Williams Equities.