Ranch Hand's new facility in Seguin will be used to produce and distribute automotive products such as grill guards, bumpers and running boards.
Ranch Hand to Open 400,000 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Center in Seguin, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SEGUIN, TEXAS — Ranch Hand will open a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at TriPoint Logistics Center, a 120-acre development in Seguin, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The provider of automotive accessories has entered into a build-to-suit agreement with the developer, a partnership between Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. and Baltisse US Inc. Ranch Hand plans to consolidate two regional facilities into the new distribution hub. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights and is expected to be complete in late 2026. Tom Walrich of Lee & Associates represented Ranch Hand in the lease negotiations. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Gray Gilbert of Partners Real Estate represented ownership.

