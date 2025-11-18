Ranch Hand to Open 400,000 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Center in Seguin, Texas

SEGUIN, TEXAS — Ranch Hand will open a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at TriPoint Logistics Center, a 120-acre development in Seguin, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The provider of automotive accessories has entered into a build-to-suit agreement with the developer, a partnership between Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. and Baltisse US Inc. Ranch Hand plans to consolidate two regional facilities into the new distribution hub. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights and is expected to be complete in late 2026. Tom Walrich of Lee & Associates represented Ranch Hand in the lease negotiations. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Gray Gilbert of Partners Real Estate represented ownership.