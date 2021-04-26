RanchHabor, Westgrove Partners Acquire Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio in Albuquerque

The Grove in Albuquerque features 59 apartments, ranging in size from 650 square feet to 950 square feet, and a common area with a swimming pool.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A joint venture partnership between RanchHarbor and Westgrove Partners has purchased a two-property multifamily portfolio in Albuquerque. Terms of the transaction, including the name of the seller and acquisition price, were not released.

The properties, Candlewood Village and Candelaria Heights, have been rebranded to The Grove and The Heights at Tramway, respectively. The two assets offer a total of 79 garden-style apartments.

Located at 12050 Candelaria Road NE, The Grove was built in 1985 and features 59 units ranging from 650 square feet to 950 square feet spread across eight buildings. Additional amenities include 87 uncovered parking spaces and a common area with a pool. Built in 1972 at 301 Lori Place NE, The Heights offers 20 units ranging from 807 square feet to 1,100 square feet and 30 parking spaces.

The joint venture plans to implement institutional-grade property management at the properties and perform interior and exterior renovations to reposition the assets. Interior improvements will include painting, installing new flooring and updating lighting, cabinet and fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms. Exterior renovations will include new paint and improvements to the buildings’ façades, landscaping and lighting in addition to clubhouse and common-area amenity renovations.