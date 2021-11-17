RanchHarbor Acquires 112-Unit Glenbrook Apartments in Boise, Idaho

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Multifamily, Western

Located in Boise, Idaho, Glenbrook Apartments features 112 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. (Image courtesy of RanchHarbor)

BOISE, IDAHO — Newport Beach, Calif.-based RanchHarbor has purchased Glenbrook Apartments, a multifamily community at 563 S. Curtis Road in Boise. A private seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Built in 1973 and lightly renovated in 2017, Glenbrook features 112 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent occupied.

RanchHarbor plans to perform deferred maintenance and an extensive exterior renovation program on the property. The renovation plan includes paint, new laundry rooms, installation of a dog park and wash station, package locker system, bike racks, barbecue areas and a new playground, as well as updating the pool area and clubhouse. The company also plans to replace windows in all units, add carports and update the unit interiors.

Jake Miles of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller in the deal.