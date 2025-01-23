Range Group, HSA Commercial to Build Two Small-Bay Warehouses on Chicago’s Near West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago-based developers Range Group and HSA Commercial have acquired two adjacent parcels totaling 2.3 acres within the Kinzie Planned Manufacturing District on Chicago’s Near West Side. The firms plan to develop a pair of 35,000-square-foot small-bay warehouses on the sites, located at 2519 W. Fulton Ave. and 2520 W. Lake St.

Developed on a speculative basis, the warehouses will be able to accommodate multiple tenants or a single user and will offer a clear height of 28 feet, individual drive-in doors, drive-in docks capable of accommodating 40-foot trucks and secured auto parking. Demolition of existing structures on the parcels is expected to begin this spring, with construction of the new buildings being completed by early next year. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray is the design-build general contractor. Larry Goldwasser and Matt Cowie of CBRE are the leasing agents.