Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Pre-leasing has begun at 465 Carpenter, with first move-ins anticipated in July. (Rendering courtesy of 465 Carpenter)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Range Group Nears Completion of 72-Unit Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Range Group is nearing completion of 465 Carpenter, a 72-unit luxury apartment building on the border of Chicago’s Fulton Market and West Town neighborhoods. Floor plans will consist of studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom units, and amenities at the five-story boutique property will include a rooftop deck, fitness studio, coworking lounge and pet wash. Cross Street, which is marketing and leasing the building, has begun hard-hat tours with prospective residents ahead of an expected July move-in. 

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