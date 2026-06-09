Range Group Nears Completion of 72-Unit Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Range Group is nearing completion of 465 Carpenter, a 72-unit luxury apartment building on the border of Chicago’s Fulton Market and West Town neighborhoods. Floor plans will consist of studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom units, and amenities at the five-story boutique property will include a rooftop deck, fitness studio, coworking lounge and pet wash. Cross Street, which is marketing and leasing the building, has begun hard-hat tours with prospective residents ahead of an expected July move-in.