Ranger Design Signs 151,169 SF Industrial Lease in Webster, New York

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Ranger Design, a manufacturer of shelving and partitions for vans, trucks and trailers, has signed a 151,169-square-foot industrial lease in Webster, a suburb of Rochester. The company is relocating from nearby Ontario, New York, to a 768,475-square-foot building at 700 Resende Road. The building is part of the former Xerox campus and features clear heights of 16 to 24 feet and 50,000 square feet of office space. James Panczykowski of JLL represented the locally based landlord, Tessy Plastics Corp., in the lease negotiations. Ranger Design was self-represented.