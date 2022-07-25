REBusinessOnline

RangeWater, Artemis Sell Monroe Apartments in Atlanta for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Situated along the Atlanta BeltLine and overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Monroe features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

ATLANTA — RangeWater Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners have sold The Monroe, a 217-unit apartment community located at 222 Colonial Homes Drive NW in Atlanta’s Brookwood neighborhood. ParkProperty Capital purchased the property, which was delivered in 2015, for $91 million. Robert Stickel and Alex Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction. Situated along the Atlanta BeltLine and overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Monroe features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include complimentary package receiving services, controlled access garage parking, an athletic club, saltwater pool, rooftop lounge with skyline views and a clubhouse equipped with a kitchen and coffee bar.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  