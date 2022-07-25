RangeWater, Artemis Sell Monroe Apartments in Atlanta for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Situated along the Atlanta BeltLine and overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Monroe features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

ATLANTA — RangeWater Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners have sold The Monroe, a 217-unit apartment community located at 222 Colonial Homes Drive NW in Atlanta’s Brookwood neighborhood. ParkProperty Capital purchased the property, which was delivered in 2015, for $91 million. Robert Stickel and Alex Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction. Situated along the Atlanta BeltLine and overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Monroe features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include complimentary package receiving services, controlled access garage parking, an athletic club, saltwater pool, rooftop lounge with skyline views and a clubhouse equipped with a kitchen and coffee bar.