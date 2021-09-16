REBusinessOnline

RangeWater Breaks Ground on 353-Unit Apartment Community in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

River North

NASHVILLE, TENN. — RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 353-unit apartment community in Nashville’s River North Development District, a former industrial neighborhood undergoing revitalization. The project is RangeWater’s 100th development.

Located at 201 Cowan St., the apartment project will include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located close to downtown Nashville and Germantown. When completed, the apartments will have two floors of amenities and a sky lounge with views of downtown Nashville. Community amenities will include a listening lounge with recording equipment for musicians and a pool deck atop a green rooftop space. The apartments will feature nine-foot ceilings and modern finishes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and washer and dryer units in each residence. Groundbreaking will take place this month with first apartment homes delivering spring 2023.

RangeWater is an Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company. The apartment project will be RangeWater’s second development in Nashville, with the first being The Gossett on Church in the city’s Gulch neighborhood.

