The new properties include The Kendry, a 300-unit apartment community in Charlotte's University City district. (Photo courtesy of RangeWater Real Estate)
RangeWater Completes Two Charlotte Apartment Communities Totaling 561 Units

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RangeWater Real Estate has completed two apartment communities in Charlotte: Raven South End (261 units) and The Kendry (300 units). The two developments add to Atlanta-based RangeWater’s portfolio of 15 properties under management in North Carolina totaling 5,327 units, the majority of which are in Charlotte’s South End.

Raven South End is located at 536 W. Tremont Ave. and features one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 665 to 1,346 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,755 to $3,200, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a top-floor sky lounge, fitness center, pool, 10,000 square feet of open green space and a dog park. ParkProperty Capital was RangeWater’s equity partner on Raven South End.

Located at 8402 IBM Drive in Charlotte’s University City district, The Kendry features one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging between 704 and 1,409 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,381 to $2,283, according to Apartments.com. Designed by Poole & Poole Architecture, the property’s amenities include a resort-style outdoor pool, two courtyards with firepits, a dog park, fitness center, craft and game room and a Zoom room. 

