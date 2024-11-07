RangeWater, Harbert Acquire 150-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate and Birmingham-based Harbert Management Corp. has acquired Rock Springs Duplexes, a 150-unit build-to-rent residential property located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in phases between 1985 and 1996, Rock Springs Duplexes exclusively offers three-bedroom homes that range in size from 968 to 1,280 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar and a community kitchen. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership plans to make minor renovations to the property.