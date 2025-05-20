RangeWater, NASH Open 303-Unit Camino at BuHi Apartments in Doraville, Georgia

DORAVILLE, GA. — A partnership between RangeWater Real Estate and North America Sekisui House (NASH) has opened Camino at BuHi, a 303-apartment community located at 3712 Stewart Road in Doraville, an eastern suburb of Atlanta. The new development is situated at the intersection of Buford Highway and Jess Norman Way.

Camino at BuHi offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes ranging in size from 474 to 1,411 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,387 to $3,254, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a dog park and spa, resort-style pool courtyard, coworking offices with dedicated podcast recording space, an outdoor grilling station, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a private speakeasy.