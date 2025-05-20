Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Camino at BuHi offers a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, as well as a resort-style pool courtyard.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

RangeWater, NASH Open 303-Unit Camino at BuHi Apartments in Doraville, Georgia

by John Nelson

DORAVILLE, GA. — A partnership between RangeWater Real Estate and North America Sekisui House (NASH) has opened Camino at BuHi, a 303-apartment community located at 3712 Stewart Road in Doraville, an eastern suburb of Atlanta. The new development is situated at the intersection of Buford Highway and Jess Norman Way.

Camino at BuHi offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes ranging in size from 474 to 1,411 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,387 to $3,254, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a dog park and spa, resort-style pool courtyard, coworking offices with dedicated podcast recording space, an outdoor grilling station, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a private speakeasy.

You may also like

PB Bell, PCCP Sell Zaterra Multifamily Property in...

Live Oak Bank Provides $25M Bridge Loan for...

Mid-Pen Opens First Phase of Midway Village Affordable...

Stream Realty Partners Secures Entitlements for 100,000 SF...

Providence Property Group Buys Tropicana Apartments in Tucson,...

ACRES Provides $72.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Ambrose Breaks Ground on 248,000 SF Building at...

SJC Ventures Unveils Plans for $100M Transformation of...

Gateway Jax to Break Ground on Multifamily Building...