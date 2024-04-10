RangeWater, Nippon Steel Kowa Buy Apartment Community in Suwanee, Georgia

SUWANEE, GA. — RangeWater Real Estate and Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate have purchased Provenza at Old Peachtree, a garden-style apartment community located at 1460 Distribution Drive in Suwanee. Situated northeast of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, the property will be rebranded as Echo Ridge Suwanee.

Amenities include a pool with poolside grilling stations, outdoor patio with a fireplace, fitness center, clubroom, catering kitchen, car care center, business center with a private meeting space and a community pond with walking trails. RangeWater and Nippon Steel Kowa are contemplating adding a dog park and pet spa to round out the property’s amenity offerings, as well as updating unit interiors.

The seller, sales price and unit count of Provenza at Old Peachtree were not disclosed.