RangeWater, ParkProperty Break Ground on 325-Unit Vivan Apartments in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Vivan will have three-, four- and five-story buildings offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities will include a dog park, clubroom, pool and a fitness center.

ATLANTA — RangeWater Real Estate and its equity partner, ParkProperty Capital, have broken ground on The Vivan, a 325-unit apartment project along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail. The apartment development marks RangeWater’s third project along the Atlanta BeltLine and ParkProperty’s second investment in Atlanta. The first apartment units are slated for completion in late 2022 with the total project slated to be complete by summer 2023.

The Vivan will have three-, four- and five-story buildings offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Rents at The Vivan will start at $1,200 per month, with 20 percent of units priced at attainable rents, per the City of Atlanta’s specifications for new BeltLine projects. Community amenities will include a dog park, clubroom, pool and a fitness center.

The property will be located in the Capitol View neighborhood, with two entry points to the Westside Trail. Located at 1246 Allene Ave. S.W., the 8.5-acre site formerly was the Exide Technologies battery plant.

RangeWater is an Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company. RangeWater’s other projects along the Atlanta BeltLine include Maverick, an apartment and townhome project at 72 Milton Ave., and Skylark Apartments located at 1099 Boulevard S.E., both along the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail.