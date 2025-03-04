RangeWater, Partners to Develop 269-Unit Apartment Community in Lilburn, Georgia

LILBURN, GA. — Locally based multifamily development and management firm RangeWater Real Estate has partnered with the City of Lilburn and Dallas-based The Meridian Group to develop a 269-unit apartment community in Lilburn, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. RangeWater acquired the four-acre site at 45 Railroad Ave. in Old Town Lilburn near Lilburn City Park.

RangeWater and its partners worked closely with the Downtown Development Authority on the project, which will include a public-private parking garage. The unnamed property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, spanning in size from 537 to 1,578 square feet.

Amenities will include a boutique gym and wellness facility, coworking space, dog spa, resident bar, lounge with vaulted ceilings, swimming pool, outdoor grills, gardens for resident al-fresco dining, a public/private amphitheater-style courtyard and a trailhead for Camp Creek Greenway Trail.

The development team plans to break ground this spring and wrap up construction in late 2026.