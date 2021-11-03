REBusinessOnline

RangeWater Purchases Land in Nashville, Plans Apartment Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Marathon Village

The Marathon Village project is situated next to Marathon Music Works, the headquarters for Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — RangeWater Real Estate has purchased a 2.7-acre site in Marathon Village, a neighborhood near downtown Nashville. The Atlanta-based firm plans to develop a 320-unit apartment community on the site, which is located at 806 16th Ave.

The Marathon Village project is situated next to Marathon Music Works, the headquarters for Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. The project is also located near the Watkins Park Pump Track, a skatepark, and Foundry Events, an event venue. The development will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as community amenities such as a podcast lounge, flexible workspaces, pool deck and yoga lawn. Groundbreaking is scheduled to begin this month with completion expected by the summer of 2023.

