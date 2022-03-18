RangeWater Real Estate Acquires 306-Unit Legacy Heights Apartments in San Antonio

Legacy Heights in San Antonio totals 306 units. The property was built in 2009.

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate has acquired Legacy Heights, a 306-unit apartment community located in San Antonio’s Alma Heights neighborhood. The garden-style property was built in 2009. According to Apartments.com, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground, picnic areas and a clubhouse. RangeWater plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.