RangeWater Real Estate Breaks Ground on 154-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in San Antonio

Caliza-at-the-Loop-San-Antonio

Caliza at the Loop in San Antonio will consists of 154 three-bedroom homes on a 16.5-acre site.

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based developer RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on Caliza at the Loop, a 154-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be situated on a 16.5-acre site in San Antonio. Homes will come in three-bedroom formats and will average 1,600 square feet in size. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, playground and a business center. The first move-ins are scheduled for May 2023. RangeWater will manage the property under its Storia brand.

