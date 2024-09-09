Monday, September 9, 2024
Residences at RangeWater's new build-to-rent project in Corinth will feature s will be equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, smart home technology features and two-car garages.
RangeWater Real Estate to Develop 121-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Corinth, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CORINTH, TEXAS — Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate will develop a 121-unit build-to-rent residential project in Corinth, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. RangeWater is developing the property, which spans 14.6 acres, in partnership with NTT Urban Development Corp. The development will feature three- and four-bedroom townhomes that will range in size from 1,451 to 1,800 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, open-air pavilion, grilling stations, a fire pit, dog park and a walking trail. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month and to be complete in the second quarter of 2026.

