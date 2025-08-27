Wednesday, August 27, 2025
RangeWater and TMGRI are developing a 380-unit residential community within Candelas in Arvada, Colo.
RangeWater, TMGRI Buy Land in Arvada, Colorado for 380-Unit Multifamily Development

by Amy Works

ARVADA, COLO. — A joint venture between RangeWater Real Estate and TMGRI, a subsidiary of The Meridian Group, has acquired a 16.7-acre site in northwest Arvada within Candelas, a master-planned community. Slated to break ground in September, the development will include 324 apartment residences with one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 688 square feet to 1,196 square feet, along with 56 townhomes with two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 1,246 square feet to 1,823 square feet.

Interior features will include open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens with Shaker cabinetry, black granite and white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large balconies. Additionally, townhomes will offer back patios and garages.

Community amenities will include a standalone clubhouse featuring coworking space, a residents’ lounge, garden room and private offices. Other amenities will include an indoor/outdoor fitness club, resort-style pool and spa with outdoor dining and grilling areas, a dog park, fire pits and a community garden. Completion is scheduled for April 2028.

