Camino will feature apartments ranging from 474 to 1,411 square feet in Doraville, Ga.
RangeWater to Break Ground on 304-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DORAVILLE, GA. — RangeWater Real Estate will break ground on Camino, a 304-unit apartment community to be located at 3712 Stewart Road in Doraville, roughly 15 miles northeast of Atlanta. Scheduled for completion in spring 2025, the development will feature micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 474 to 1,411 square feet. Amenities at the property will include a dog park and spa, pool courtyard, coworking offices with a dedicated podcast recording space, an outdoor grilling station, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a private speakeasy. This marks the fourth project for RangeWater’s in-house construction firm.

