REBusinessOnline

RangeWater to Break Ground on Age-Restricted Multifamily Project in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Olea Beach

Olea Beach Haven will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities will include a dog park, social green space, pool, a library and media rooms.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate has plans to break ground on Olea Beach Haven, a 175-unit, age-restricted housing community in Jacksonville. Construction will start in the first half of this year.

Olea Beach Haven will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities will include a dog park, social green space, pool, a library and media rooms. Located on 6.4 acres at 4101 San Pablo Parkway, the property is situated 17.8 miles from downtown Jacksonville, 7.7 miles from the University of North Florida and 5.6 miles from Jacksonville Beach.

RangeWater opened its first two Olea-branded properties in Florida in August 2020 and experienced high leasing velocity, leading to stabilization within a year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  