RangeWater to Break Ground on Age-Restricted Multifamily Project in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate has plans to break ground on Olea Beach Haven, a 175-unit, age-restricted housing community in Jacksonville. Construction will start in the first half of this year.

Olea Beach Haven will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities will include a dog park, social green space, pool, a library and media rooms. Located on 6.4 acres at 4101 San Pablo Parkway, the property is situated 17.8 miles from downtown Jacksonville, 7.7 miles from the University of North Florida and 5.6 miles from Jacksonville Beach.

RangeWater opened its first two Olea-branded properties in Florida in August 2020 and experienced high leasing velocity, leading to stabilization within a year.