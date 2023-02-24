RangeWater to Build 280-Unit Maggie Apartment Community in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Maggie in Jacksonville is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — RangeWater Real Estate has purchased a 28.6-acre site in the San Jose neighborhood of Jacksonville for the development of a 280-unit multifamily community. Located at 3730 Dupont Ave., the property, dubbed The Maggie, will feature residences in one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as a clubhouse with meeting space, resident’s lounge, fitness center, deck and grilling area, dog park and fountains. Delivery of the first units and clubhouse is scheduled for late spring 2024. ParkProperty Capital is partnering with RangeWater on the project, which will mark RangeWater’s sixth development in the Jacksonville area.