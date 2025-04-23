RangeWater to Develop 240-Unit Apartment Complex in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based owner-operator RangeWater Real Estate will develop a 240-unit apartment complex in South Austin. The site spans 7.9 acres at 11800 Menchaca Road, and the property will house a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 549 to 1,264 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, a speakeasy-inspired garden room, library, flexible office spaces, courtyards and outdoor grilling and dining stations. RangeWater is developing the project in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Dallas-based investment firm The Meridian Group. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks and to be complete in early 2027.