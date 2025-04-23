Wednesday, April 23, 2025
11800-Menchaca-Road-Austin
Residents at RangeWater's new apartment complex in South Austin will have proximity to the hubs of major employers such as Tesla, Intel, Oracle, Google, Whole Foods and Facebook, as well as proximity to the rapidly expanding South Austin Entertainment District.
RangeWater to Develop 240-Unit Apartment Complex in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based owner-operator RangeWater Real Estate will develop a 240-unit apartment complex in South Austin. The site spans 7.9 acres at 11800 Menchaca Road, and the property will house a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 549 to 1,264 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, a speakeasy-inspired garden room, library, flexible office spaces, courtyards and outdoor grilling and dining stations. RangeWater is developing the project in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Dallas-based investment firm The Meridian Group. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks and to be complete in early 2027.

