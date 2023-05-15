RangeWater to Develop 350-Unit Kingsman Multifamily Community in Charlotte’s Lower South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Atlanta-based RangeWater has acquired 3.8 acres in Charlotte’s Lower South End for the development of The Kingsman, a 350-unit multifamily community. Located at 4700 Nations Crossing, the community will include apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 543 to 1,519 square feet. Amenities will include a dog park and spa, pool, clubroom, coworking spaces, micro-offices, outdoor grills and fireplaces, a fitness center and a sky lounge. Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with move-ins expected to begin in April 2025. This marks RangeWater’s ninth development in the Charlotte market.