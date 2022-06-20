RangeWater to Develop Residential Campus in Metro Atlanta Totaling 488 Units

The campus in Buford, Ga., will include The Margot, a 332-unit apartment community (rendering shown above).

BUFORD, GA. — RangeWater Real Estate has purchased 50 acres in the Atlanta suburb of Buford with plans to build two adjacent residential communities totaling 488 units. The properties include The Mabry, a build-to-rent community with 156 single-family homes, and The Margot, a 332-unit apartment community. The Mabry will feature three- to four-bedroom homes, each with its own backyard and patio. Amenities will include a pool, events lawn, dog park and a walking trail around a pond. The Margot will feature a garden, pool, outdoor kitchen, two dog parks and a clubhouse that will feature work and study pods and a coffeehouse open to the public. The communities will be located near Coolray Field, home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves’ Minor League Baseball affiliate Gwinnett Stripers, as well as The Exchange @ Gwinnett and Mall of Georgia. Additionally, RangeWater launched an in-house construction division called RangeWater Construction that will build both The Mabry and The Margot. Alp Kirmizioglu is overseeing the new division. RangeWater expects to begin construction in July for both communities, with first units slated to deliver in October 2023.