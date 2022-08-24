REBusinessOnline

RangeWater Underway on 350-Unit Multifamily Development in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Darby-Manor-Texas

The Darby in Manor, Texas, is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

MANOR, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer RangeWater Real Estate is underway on construction of The Darby, a multifamily development in the northeastern Austin suburb of Manor that will consist of 326 apartments and 24 townhomes. Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 757 to 1,400 square feet, and townhomes will come in three-bedroom formats with garages and private yards. The communal amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Construction is scheduled to be complete in fall 2023.

