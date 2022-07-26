RangeWater Underway on Development of 120 Build-to-Rent Homes, 325 Apartment Units in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer RangeWater Real Estate is underway on construction of 120 build-to-rent (BTR) homes and 325 apartment units in Fort Worth. Both complexes will be situated on a 23-acre site in the city’s Beechwood neighborhood. The townhome-style units of Palo, the BTR community, will come in three-bedroom formats and will include private patios. Palo will also have its own pool. Ellianna’s rental apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and residents will have access to a separate pool, a fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Construction began in June, and the first units are expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.