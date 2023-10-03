Tuesday, October 3, 2023
The property will be renamed Marine Terrace Apartments.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Rany Management Acquires Remaining Condo Units at Multifamily Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — An affiliate of Chicago-based Rany Management has acquired the remaining owned condominium units of the building at 4180 N. Marine Drive in Chicago’s Buena Park neighborhood. The purchase price for the approximately 8.9 percent of remaining units not previously owned by Rany affiliate, 4180 Holdings, was not disclosed. Formerly known as Polo Towers Condominium Association, the property will be renamed Marine Terrace Apartments. The 16-story building features 190 units and was built in 1957. The fully occupied property is located at the intersection of Marine Drive and Gordon Terrace. Amalgamated Bank of Chicago has been a lending partner on the project since 2013.  

