Rappaport Adds Five New Tenants to Village at Leesburg Shopping Center in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Village at Leesburg is a 550,593-square-foot shopping center anchored by Wegmans, CMX Cinemas, LA Fitness and Bowlero.

LEESBURG, VA. — Rappaport has signed five new tenants to join Village at Leesburg, a 550,593-square-foot shopping center located along Route 7 in Leesburg. Rappaport owns, manages and leases the property, which houses more than 75 tenants, including anchors Wegmans, CMX Cinemas, LA Fitness and Bowlero. The new tenants include Spitz, a Mediterranean restaurant concept; Altitude Trampoline Park, an entertainment venue with more than 80 locations; Anchor Bar, a wings restaurant concept with more than 50 locations; A Place to Be, a nonprofit based in Middleburg, Va., that offers art and music therapy programs; and national chain Salon Lofts.

Altitude opened recently, and the other four concepts are set to open in 2023. Village at Leesburg will be the first Virginia location for Spitz, Altitude and Anchor Bar. In addition to the new retailers, which will bring 40,000 square feet of new retail space, Woodhouse Day Spa and Dana’s Cake Shoppe are expanding their locations within the development.

