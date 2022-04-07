REBusinessOnline

Rappaport Purchases 433,720 SF Shopping Center in Northern Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

BEL AIR, MD. — A joint venture affiliated with Rappaport has purchased Festival at Bel Air, a 433,720-square-foot shopping center in the Harford County community of Bel Air. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The shopping center was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale by 60 retailers, including anchor Klein’s ShopRite. Klein’s ShopRite has been at the center since its opening in 1990. Other tenants at the property include Kohl’s, Burlington, Marshalls, Petco and The Tile Shop.

