RAS Property Acquires Lofts at Wildlight Apartments in Yulee, Florida for $55.8M

Community amenities for The Lofts at Wildlight include a pool with sundeck, outdoor dining spaces and a 24-hour fitness center.

YULEE, FLA. — RAS Property Group has acquired The Lofts at Wildlight, a new 279-unit apartment complex located in Yulee, for $55.8 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Situated approximately 22 miles from downtown Jacksonville, The Lofts at Wildlight include five buildings and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a pool with sundeck, outdoor dining spaces and a 24-hour fitness center.

The property is part of the 2,900-acre Wildlight community in Nassau County. Upon completion, Wildlight will offer 7 million square feet of office, commercial, medical, industrial and residential space.

Adam Bieber of Philips Realty Capital advised RAS on capitalization of the property. RAS Realty Partners, parent company of RAS Property Group, is a real estate investment and development company based in Boca Raton, Fla.