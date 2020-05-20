Rastegar Acquires 58-Unit Mueller Square Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has acquired Mueller Square Apartments, a 58-unit multifamily community located near the 700-acre Mueller mixed-use development in Austin. Rastegar acquired the property, which was originally built in 1967, in a joint venture with an unnamed insurance company based in Texas. The new ownership will renovate Mueller Square’s unit interiors, including kitchens, bathrooms, floors, counters and utility systems. The seller was not disclosed.