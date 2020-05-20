REBusinessOnline

Rastegar Acquires 58-Unit Mueller Square Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has acquired Mueller Square Apartments, a 58-unit multifamily community located near the 700-acre Mueller mixed-use development in Austin. Rastegar acquired the property, which was originally built in 1967, in a joint venture with an unnamed insurance company based in Texas. The new ownership will renovate Mueller Square’s unit interiors, including kitchens, bathrooms, floors, counters and utility systems. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  