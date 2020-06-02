Rastegar Acquires 70-Unit Oakview Terrace Apartments in Austin’s Mueller District

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has acquired Oakview Terrace Apartments, a 70-unit multifamily community located in Austin’s Mueller District. The acquisition follows the company’s purchase of the nearby 58-unit Mueller Square Apartments, a deal that was announced on May 19. Oakview Terrace was built in 1972 and spans more than 48,000 net rentable square feet. Rastegar will implement a value-add program to the unit interiors and utility systems. The seller was not disclosed.