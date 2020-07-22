Rastegar Property Acquires 35-Unit Edge at SoCo Apartments in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has acquired The Edge at SoCo, a 35-unit apartment building located in the Buckingham Ridge neighborhood of South Austin. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Rastegar will implement a value-add program that will deliver upgraded floors, cabinets and countertops to unit interiors, as well as improvements to the property exteriors and landscaping. The seller was not disclosed.