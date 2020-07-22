REBusinessOnline

Rastegar Property Acquires 35-Unit Edge at SoCo Apartments in South Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has acquired The Edge at SoCo, a 35-unit apartment building located in the Buckingham Ridge neighborhood of South Austin. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Rastegar will implement a value-add program that will deliver upgraded floors, cabinets and countertops to unit interiors, as well as improvements to the property exteriors and landscaping. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  