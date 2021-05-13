Rastegar Property Acquires 70-Unit Velo Flats Apartments in East Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has acquired Velo Flats, a 70-unit apartment complex in the Windsor Park neighborhood of East Austin. The 56,780-square-foot property was built on three acres in 1972. The new ownership is underway on a capital improvement program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. With this acquisition, Rastegar now owns four properties totaling more than 200 units in the Windsor Park area.
