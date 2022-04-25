Rastegar Property Breaks Ground on 24,700 SF Office Project in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Rastegar Property Co. has broken ground on 809 Skyline, a 24,700-square-foot boutique office project in East Austin. The development will consist of two approximately 12,000-square-foot buildings that will be available for either single- or multi-tenant use. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2023. Stream Realty Partners will lease the buildings.