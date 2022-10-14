Rastegar Property Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF Industrial Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Rastegar Property Co. has broken ground on INF1NITY Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial project in Austin. The property will be situated on 50 acres at 11708 McAngus Road near the Tesla Gigafactory and will be developed in phases. Phase I will comprise three buildings ranging in size from 90,000 to 168,000 square feet, one of which is already fully preleased. The second phase will feature a 241,920-square-foot building that will be marketed as a build-to-suit opportunity. The buildings will offer 32- to 36-foot clear heights and a total of 246 docks and 800 parking spaces.