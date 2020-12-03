Rastegar Property Buys 30-Unit Lamar Oaks Apartments in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Rastegar Property Co. has purchased Lamar Oaks, a 30-unit apartment complex on Austin’s north side. The property was built in 1969 and consists of 19,650 net rentable square feet. Rastegar will implement a value-add program to unit interiors and amenity spaces, including greater air circulation and social distancing in common areas. The seller was not disclosed.