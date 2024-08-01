Rastegar Property Co. Unveils Plans for 318-Acre Master-Planned Development in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Rastegar Property Co. has unveiled plans for Inf1nity Square, a 318-acre master-planned development that will be located in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. The development will feature roughly 1,000 single-family homes and 1,400 multifamily units as well as 185,000 square feet of commercial space. The commercial component will include retail space, an amenity center and an elementary school, all centered around a town square. In addition, Inf1nity Square will feature 61 acres of open green space that will connect to The Vybe, Kyle’s citywide trail network. CastleRock Communities and Brightland Homes will lead the development of first phase of single-family home development. Trez Capital has provided $31.7 million in construction financing for that phase of the project, which will encompass 329 lots.