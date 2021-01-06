Rastegar to Develop 700,000 SF Distribution Center, Residential Community in Central Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Multifamily, Texas

Rastegar's new distribution center will be situated on a 50-acre tract at 11708 McAngus Road in Austin's Del Valle corridor.

AUSTIN AND KYLE, TEXAS — Austin-based Rastegar Property Co. will develop a 700,000-square-foot bulk distribution center and a 200-acre residential community that will feature single-family homes and townhome rentals in Central Texas. The industrial project will be located at 11708 McAngus Road near the new Tesla Gigafactory, and the residential community will be located at 700 Bunton Lane in the suburb of Kyle. Ronald Granite and Elena Burgos of investment banking firm Eyzenberg & Co. arranged a $4.6 million fixed-rate loan through a regional insurance company to partially fund pre-development costs of both projects. Construction timelines were not disclosed.