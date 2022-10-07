REBusinessOnline

Rau Construction Completes Renovation of Affordable Seniors Housing Building in Kansas City

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Rau Construction has completed a significant renovation of Town House in downtown Kansas City. Formerly known as Cross Lines Tower, the property is now home to 130 units for seniors age 55 and older who earn between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The building originally opened in 1951 as a hotel and was converted into affordable housing in 1981. Amenities include a meeting room, tenant lounge, outdoor patio and garden area, community room and laundry facilities.

UMB Bank provided $25.5 million in construction and equity bridge loans and, through Hunt Capital Partners, a $17.4 million low-income housing tax credit equity investment to fund and finance the $42 million project. KeyBank provided permanent financing. Additional financing partners included Commerce Bank, Kansas Housing Resource Corp., Kansas Development Finance Authority and the North East Economic Development Corp. The development team included Foutch Brothers as the architect, Hughes Development Co. and Tier 1 Development Group LLC as co-developers and Universal Management Inc. as property manager.

