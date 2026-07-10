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FORME-Houston
FORME is located walking distance of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Children’s Museum Houston and Hermann Park, the 445-acre urban green space that is home to the Miller Outdoor Theatre, McGovern Centennial Gardens, Hermann Park Golf Course and the Houston Zoo.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Raven Capital Completes 33-Story Multifamily High-Rise in Houston’s Museum District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Developer Raven Capital has completed FORME, a 33-story multifamily high-rise located at 5501 La Branch St. in Houston’s Museum District. Designed by LJC Design & Engineering and operated by Sentral, FORME features 475 units, including 55 boutique hotel suites. Residences range from 500-square-foot studios to 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom apartments, all of which are equipped with walk-in closets and smart-home technology. The property also features a pool and hot tub, 20,000 square feet of fitness and recovery areas and 20,000 square feet of coworking space with reservable offices and quiet zones. The 12th floor is occupied by The Branch on La Branch, a cocktail lounge and raw bar. Rents start at $1,750 per month for a studio apartment.

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