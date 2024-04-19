Friday, April 19, 2024
Ray Phoenix in Phoenix will feature 401 apartments and more than 4,500 square feet of ground-level retail space.
Ray, VeLa Development Partners Break Ground on 401-Unit Multifamily Tower in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Ray and VeLa Development Partners, as co-developers, have broken ground on Ray Phoenix, a 26-story residential tower at 777 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.

Johnson Marklee & Associates, in partnership with Lamar Johnson Collaborative, designed the project, while Grace Fuller Marroquín of Grace Fuller Design conceived the landscape concept.

Situated in the Roosevelt Row Arts District, Ray Phoenix will feature 401 residential units — 193 studios; 116 one-bedrooms, including den and duplex options; and 92 two-bedrooms, including duplex and penthouse options.

Totaling 523,000 square feet, the building will feature a fitness center, yoga studio, resort-style pool, communal kitchen, fireplace lounge, sunken lounge with theater experience, dog wash stations, indoor and outdoor gardens and workspaces, as well as more than 4,500 square feet of ground-level retail space.

