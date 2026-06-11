Thursday, June 11, 2026
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GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Rayonier Signs 36,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta for New Corporate Headquarters

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Rayonier Inc., a publicly traded land resources REIT, has signed a lease to occupy 36,000 square feet at Terminus 100, a mixed-use tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Set to open in 2027, Rayonier’s office will serve as the company’s new headquarters following the closing of its merger with PotlatchDeltic Corp., a forest products manufacturer based in Spokane, Wash. Rayonier plans to keep an office presence in Spokane and Wildlight, Fla., following its corporate relocation to Atlanta.

JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations and will serve as Rayonier’s property manager for its new office build-out at Terminus 100. Other project team members include ASD| SKY (interior designer) and rand* construction (general contractor). Cousins Properties is the landlord of Terminus 100, where Rayonier will occupy one-and-a-half floors.

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