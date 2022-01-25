Raytheon Intelligence & Space Leases 86,965 SF Office Building in Indianapolis

Lakefront 6 is part of Lakefront at Keystone, a 1 million-square-foot office park surrounding a 38-acre lake.

INDIANAPOLIS — Raytheon Intelligence & Space has leased Lakefront 6, an 86,965-square-foot office building located at 3939 Priority Way in Indianapolis. Rubenstein Partners LP owns the building, which is part of Lakefront at Keystone, a 1 million-square-foot office park surrounding a 38-acre lake. Raytheon is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. Employees at the Lakefront 6 building will work on the development of advanced sensors, cyber and software solutions.

Rubenstein and Strategic Capital Partners acquired Lakefront at Keystone in 2017 and embarked on a multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan to include both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Tammy Faulk and John Robinson of JLL represented the landlord in the lease. Mike Semler and Brendan O’Shaughnessy of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Jim Postweiler of Newmark is currently marketing Lakefront 6 for sale.