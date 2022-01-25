REBusinessOnline

Raytheon Intelligence & Space Leases 86,965 SF Office Building in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Lakefront 6 is part of Lakefront at Keystone, a 1 million-square-foot office park surrounding a 38-acre lake.

INDIANAPOLIS — Raytheon Intelligence & Space has leased Lakefront 6, an 86,965-square-foot office building located at 3939 Priority Way in Indianapolis. Rubenstein Partners LP owns the building, which is part of Lakefront at Keystone, a 1 million-square-foot office park surrounding a 38-acre lake. Raytheon is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. Employees at the Lakefront 6 building will work on the development of advanced sensors, cyber and software solutions.

Rubenstein and Strategic Capital Partners acquired Lakefront at Keystone in 2017 and embarked on a multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan to include both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Tammy Faulk and John Robinson of JLL represented the landlord in the lease. Mike Semler and Brendan O’Shaughnessy of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Jim Postweiler of Newmark is currently marketing Lakefront 6 for sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  