RBC Wealth Management Signs 11,710 SF Office Lease in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — RBC Wealth Management has signed a seven-year, 11,710-square-foot office lease in southwest Austin. The financial services firm is taking space at the 124,405-square-foot Building II at Uplands Corporate Center. Ricky Whiteley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy by the end of the year, in the lease negotiations. Matt Frizzell and Kevin Granger, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty.