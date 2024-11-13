RBR Interquest Sells Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Occupied Restaurant Property in Colorado Springs for $3.5M

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — RBR Interquest R E LLC has completed the sale of a restaurant property at 1375 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs to Patterson Living Trust for $3.5 million, or $678 per square foot. Jared Goodman, Anne Spry, Aki Palmer and Cole VanMeveren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, a fast-casual restaurant serving Baja-style Mexican food, occupies the 5,160-square-foot property on a triple-net lease basis. Situated on 1.5 acres, the property features a large patio and 60 parking spaces.